Deemo II Game's Animated Concept Video Streamed

Anime adaptation of original game in production

Rayark Games started streaming an animated concept video for its upcoming rhythm video game, Deemo II , on Saturday. The game is a sequel to the 2013 game, Deemo , and was announced in December 2019 through a YouTube trailer video.

Deemo II

is available for pre-registrations on

The original 2013 rhythm game, Deemo , debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn- , a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted on November 21.

Rayark Games describes the game:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past

Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse

an accidental encounter between the two.

The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

The start of a fairytale journey has begun...

'Before turning to leave, don't forget to say one last goodbye.'

Rayark Games announced during its Anime NYC panel in November 2019 that the game is inspiring an anime film. Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G are producing the film. Jun'ichi Fujisaku is credited as executive director for the film, with Shūhei Matsushita credited as director, and Yoshihiro Hiramine credited as assistant director. Fujisaku is also penning the script alongside Bun'Ō Fujisawa , and Mebachi is designing the characters. Yuki Kajiura is composing the film's theme song. Pony Canyon is producing. The film is "expected to wrap up" in 2020.