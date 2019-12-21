Rayark Announces Deemo II Sequel Game

Game developer Rayark Games revealed on Saturday that it is developing Deemo II , a sequel to its Deemo game. The company streamed a trailer for the game.

Deemo debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game in 2013. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn- , a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted on November 21.

Rayark Games describes the game:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past

Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse

an accidental encounter between the two.

The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

The start of a fairytale journey has begun...

'Before turning to leave, don't forget to say one last goodbye.'

The game is inspiring an anime film by sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G . The film is "expected to wrap up" in 2020.

