Karada Sagashi's Katsutoshi Murase Launches New Horror Manga

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website announced on Monday that Katsutoshi Murase is launching a new manga titled Jisatsu Hōjo (Suicide Helper Girl), based on Yoshihito Okita's horror novel of the same name. The manga will launch on Shonen Jump+ on May 29. Okita is credited with the original work.

The manga centers on a string of suicides by hanging that have been plaguing the town of Kongō for the past two years, with an urban legend that a girl supposedly appears before the victims to sign a suicide contract with them, pursuing them until the victims commit suicide. Saotome, a college student of folklore studies in Kongō, has been having recurring dreams for months of himself hung by a rope in a graveyard. He begins to see a woman named Koyomi Hirasaka, a therapist who specializes in suicidal thoughts, but unbeknownst to him, he is misled into signing a suicide contract with her, and she begins to shadow him everywhere.

Okita released the original novel with Shueisha 's Jump j Books label in March 2018.

Murase and Welzard launched the Karada Sagashi manga in September 2014, and ended it in December 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 17th and final volume in February 2018. The duo then launched the Karada Sagashi Kai (Body Search Solution) sequel manga in January 2018, and ended it in January 2019. The manga inspired a series of anime shorts that debuted on Production I.G 's Tate Anime (now Anime Beans ) app in July 2017.

Murase launched the Arata Primal: The New Primitive manga on Shonen Jump+ in February 2019, and ended it last November. Shueisha also published the manga simultaneously in English on its MANGA Plus website. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume last December.

Source: Shonen Jump+