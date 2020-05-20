New Game+ Expo Publisher Collaboration Streams Presentation on June 23

14 N. American, Japanese game publishers to reveal announcements, demos

New Game+ Expo (NGPX), a collaborative initiative of 14 North American and Japanese video game publishers, announced on Wednesday that it will host a digital presentation on June 23 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The presentation will feature dozens of games, including new title announcements and gameplay demos. A post-showcase livestream will follow the presentation from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Participating publishers include:

The event image (pictured above) shows two additional publishers: Atlus and Grasshopper Manufacture .

Idea Factory International and Spike Chunsoft teased new announcements for the presentation. acttil will reveal a new trailer and feature for the Steam version of its Billion Road game.

