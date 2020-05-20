News
New Game+ Expo Publisher Collaboration Streams Presentation on June 23
posted on by Alex Mateo
New Game+ Expo (NGPX), a collaborative initiative of 14 North American and Japanese video game publishers, announced on Wednesday that it will host a digital presentation on June 23 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The presentation will feature dozens of games, including new title announcements and gameplay demos. A post-showcase livestream will follow the presentation from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT.
Participating publishers include:
- acttil
- Aksys Games
- Arc System Works America
- GungHo America
- Idea Factory International
- Inti Creates
- KOEI Tecmo America
- Natsume Inc.
- NIS America, Inc.
- Playism
- Sega of America
- SNK Corporation
- Spike Chunsoft, Inc.
- WayForward
The event image (pictured above) shows two additional publishers: Atlus and Grasshopper Manufacture.
Idea Factory International and Spike Chunsoft teased new announcements for the presentation. acttil will reveal a new trailer and feature for the Steam version of its Billion Road game.
