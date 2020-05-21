RWBY Manga Ends in Shonen Jump+ App in June

Manga's 2nd compiled volume launches on June 19

The Shonen Jump+ app and website revealed on Thursday that Bunta Kinami's RWBY The Official Manga manga will end on June 25. Shonen Jump+ also revealed that the manga's second compiled volume will launch on June 19.

Kinami launched the manga in Shonen Jump+ in December 2018. Monty Oum and Rooster Teeth Productions are credited with the original work. The manga's first compiled volume launched digitally in August 2019.

Viz Media publishes the manga as part of its Weekly Shonen Jump lineup, and the company published the manga's first chapter in November 2018 for free on its website and in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Shirow Miwa drew an earlier adaptation of the RWBY web animated series in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine from November 2015 to February 2017. Viz Media published the manga in its English edition of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine beginning in October 2017, and also publishes the manga in print. Additionally, Viz Media publishes the RWBY manga anthology series.

The original RWBY web animated series by the late creator Monty Oum follows four girls with unique weapons and powers who are training to hunt supernatural "Creatures of Grimm."

Source: Shonen Jump+ (link 2)