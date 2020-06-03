Dragon Quest Dokodemo Monster Parade Smartphone Game Ends Service in July

Smartphone version of browser game launched in 2015

The official website for Square Enix 's Dragon Quest Dokodemo Monster Parade smartphone game announced on Monday that the game will end its service on July 31.

The game tasks players with managing a traveling caravan of monsters to accomplish missions.

The game is the smartphone version of the earlier Dragon Quest Monster Parade browser game. That game launched in 2013, while Dragon Quest Dokodemo Monster Parade launched in June 2015. The browser version shut down in June 2019.

Source: Dragon Quest Dokodemo Monster Parade game's website via Otakomu