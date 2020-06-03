Kodansha Comics Licenses Cells at Work! Spinoffs, That Time I Got Reincarnated (Again!) as a Workaholic Slime Manga

4 series debut digitally in English in July

Kodansha Comics ' website is listing four new manga titles that will debut digitally in July. The following titles are new licenses that will launch on Tuesdays in July:

Title: Cells at Work! : Bacteria! ( Hataraku Saikin )

Creators: Akane Shimizu , Haruyuki Yoshida

Debut Date: July 7

Synopsis: Cells are not the only things at work in your body! Deep in your gut, a war rages...between good bacteria, bad bacteria, and opportunistic pathogens—and occasionally, against outside invaders! And if bitter rivals Welch bacillus, leader of the bad bacteria, and Bifidobacterium, leader of the good, get their way, the battle for intestinal supremacy and safety will never end!

Yoshida launched the manga spinoff of Shimizu's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in April 2017, and will end it on July 3. Kodansha shipped the manga's sixth compiled book volume in December 2019, and it will ship the seventh volume on August 6.



Title: Cells at Work! : Platelets! ( Hataraku Kesshōban-chan )

Creators: Akane Shimizu , Yuuko Kakihara , Yasu

Debut Date: July 14

Synopsis: The platelets may be the littlest members of the Cells at Work! team, but they won't let that stop them! They've got the important job of closing wounds, which they do with pride...and a few hijinks along the way!

Kakihara and Yasu debuted the spinoff of Cells at Work! in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in May 2019. Kodansha released the manga's first compiled book volume on January 9, and it will release the second volume on June 9.



Title: Cells at Work! : Baby! ( Hataraku Saibō Baby )

Creators: Akane Shimizu , Yasuhiro Fukuda

Debut Date: July 21

Synopsis: It's no easy feat to keep a body happy and healthy, so even the newest cells have their tiny-winey, chubby-wubby hands full! Join these cute baby cells as they work hard within their newborn baby body, in this newest (literally!) spinoff of Cells at Work!

Fukuda launched the manga spinoff of Cells at Work! in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in October 2019. Kodansha released the manga's first compiled book volume on January 9. The manga took a two-month hiatus from December 2019 to February 2020.



Title: That Time I Got Reincarnated (Again!) as a Workaholic Slime ( Tensei Shite mo Shachiku Datta Ken )

Creators: Fuse , Mitz Vah , Shizuku Akechi

Debut Date: July 28

Synopsis: Being reincarnated as a slime into a fantasy world is one thing...but being reincarnated as a slime back into corporate life?? What could be more hellish? Not to mention the rest of the Slime fantasy crew are working at the company...for better or worse, Rimuru is back in business!

Akechi's spinoff manga of Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series debuted in September 2018 on the Suiyōbi no Sirius website, and also serialized in print in Monthly Shonen Sirius starting in October 2018. The manga ended on April 25. The second compiled book volume shipped on March 27.



