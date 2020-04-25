Shizuku Akechi's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Spinoff Manga Ends

Spinoff manga centers on Rimuru reincarnated back into salaryman life with slime body

The June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine published the final chapter on Saturday of Shizuku Akechi 's Tensei Shite mo Shachiku Datta Ken (That Time I Got Reincarnated Again as a Corporate Slave) spinoff manga of Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series.

The manga centers on Rimuru, who re-awakens to the real world in a salaryman job similar to his previous life as Mikami, but still in his slime body.

The manga launched in September 2018 on the Suiyōbi no Sirius website, and also serialized in print in Monthly Shonen Sirius starting in October 2018. The second compiled book volume shipped on March 27.

Yen Press licensed the original novel series, and it describes the story:

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

Fuse launched the story serially on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The anime specifically adapted and is based on Taiki Kawakami 's manga adaptation of the original novels.

The second season of the anime adaptation will run for two cours (quarters of a year), with the first cours premiering this October, and the second cours premiering in April next year. Crunchyroll will stream the second season anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East, and Funimation will stream an English dub . The anime studio 8-Bit is returning for the new season.