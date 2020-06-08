Hakoniwa Explorer Plus Game Gets Switch Release in June

Trailer previews Suxamethonium's action RPG

Playism announced on Saturday that it will release Suxamethonium's Hakoniwa Explorer Plus action role-playing game digitally for the Nintendo Switch on June 18. Playism began streaming an English trailer for the release on Sunday.

The supported languages for the Switch release will be Japanese, English, and Chinese (Simplified). Playism describes the "action RPG about getting beaten down, wrapped up, hip-checked, blood-sucked, and straight-up eaten by cute female monsters":

Shacked up in an empty house in the Firsttown suburbs, our hero has a thing for taking down monsters. Talk to the townspeople to expand your field of exploration and freely traverse the land as you like. However you want to proceed, and however you want to take the monsters down is all up to you. Defeat the bosses awaiting you in each region and rack up the achievements for a little something special... The roster of lethal monsters include such superstars as the pervy "Rockit", who'll melt the threads of your clothes in all the right places. and "Dryad", who attacks by wrapping you up in her legs. Together with "Sukumizu", your random guidance-dispensing partner in adventure, make your way through a variety of dungeons in this wiggly, weird dot-style 1/4-view world.

Playism released the game for PC via Steam in June 2018.