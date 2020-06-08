My Neighbor Seki Manga Gets New Series in July

Takuma Morishige announced on his Twitter account on Sunday that his My Neighbor Seki ( Tonari no Seki-kun ) manga is inspiring a new series that will debut in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine on July 4. The series is tentatively titled Tonari no Seki-kun Junior .

Morishige published a new chapter for the main My Neighbor Seki series in April 2018.

The original manga revolves around a girl named Yokoi who sits next to a boy only known as “Seki-kun.” During class, Seki-kun continues to not pay attention and instead creates amazingly thorough little distractions, such as a detailed golf course with the course's hole being a dent in his desk, or an entire dramatic war being played out by paper shogi pieces.

Morishige began My Neighbor Seki in Comic Flapper in October 2010, and Vertical Comics is publishing the manga in North America. The 10th compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2017, and Vertical's English-language release of the same volume shipped in January 2018. The manga was nominated in the 5th Manga Taisho Awards in 2012.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation in 2014, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action show.

Morishige launched the Voiradi: Boku no Suki na Personality ( Voice Radio: My Beloved Personality ) manga in Comic Flapper in June 2017 and ended it in October 2018.

Source: Morishige Takuma's Twitter account