Transformers: Battlegrounds Game Announced for October 23

Publisher Outright Games and developer Coatsink announced on Thursday that a new Transformers game titled Transformers: Battlegrounds will release on October 23. Transformers: Battlegrounds will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

Outright Games has launched an official website and a teaser trailer for the game. The website describes the game:

As evil MEGATRON closes in on the Allspark, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots need a new commander to help save Earth – you! Assemble your squad and roll out for a battle that will rage from Central City to Cybertron... and even to the local multiplayer arcade! More information to follow soon.

Paramount Pictures has scheduled the next film in its live-action Transformers franchise for June 24, 2022.

Paramount Pictures is developing two scripts for the live-action Transformers films. One of the projects is inspired by Bumblebee , the sixth and most recent film in Paramount Pictures ' Transformers series. Joby Harold ( John Wick Chapter 3 executive producer, Army of the Dead scriptwriter) is reportedly working on the project. Bumblebee opened in the United States and Canada in December 2018.

The other project will reportedly be based on Beast Wars and features writer James Vanderbilt ( Murder Mystery, Independence Day: Resurgence ).

Entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter revealed in April that Paramount Animation and Hasbro 's eOne studio are producing an animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise . The film will reportedly center on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, and will take place on Cybertron, the shared homeworld of both the protagonist Autobots and antagonist Decepticons.

Polygon Pictures and Rooster Teeth are also producing an upcoming animated series titled Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege . The series will similarly portray the civil war that tore apart Cybertron, and forms the backstory lore for most of the main entries in the Transformers franchise . The series of six 22-minute episodes will debut on Netflix this year, and Netflix is teasing two more series, including Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Earthrise next.

Kabam released the free-to-play fighting game Transformers: Forged to Fight for Android and iOS in April 2017.

Source: Outright Games' website via Gematsu