Paramount Develops 2 Transformers Film Projects

James Vanderbilt, Joby Harold each write scripts

Entertainment news sources Variety and Deadline reported on Monday that Paramount Pictures is developing two scripts for its live-action Transformers film franchise. James Vanderbilt ( Murder Mystery , The Amazing Spider-Man ) and Joby Harold ( King Arthur: Legend of the Sword , and Awake ) are each writing separate scripts.

Deadline reported that the American-Canadian animated series Beast Wars: Transformers is inspiring Vanderbilt's project, and he began work on the script last April. Additionally, the website reported that one of the projects is inspired by Bumblebee (seen right), the sixth and most recent film in Paramount Picture's Transformers series. No director has been attached to either film project.

Bumblebee opened in the United States and Canada in December 2018.

Variety reported in May 2018 that Paramount Pictures had removed the planned Transformers 7 film from its 2019 schedule. The film was slated to open on June 28, 2019.

Sources: Variety (Justin Kroll), Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro) via TFW 2005