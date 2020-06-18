French CG Film Summit of the Gods Unveils New Teaser, 2021 Debut

Animated film news website Cartoon Brew reported on a showcase of the French CG animated film of Jiro Taniguchi 's The Summit of the Gods ( Kamigami no Itadaki ) manga at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Wednesday. The presentation unveiled a new teaser from the film, as well as an updated staff list and 2021 debut date.

Patrick Imbert ( Ernest & Celestine ) is now directing the film, with a script by Imbert, Magali Pouzol, and the collaboration of Jean-Charles Ostorero. David Coquard-Dassault (Peripheria) is the film's art director. Amine Bouhafa is composing the music. Diaphana Distribution is distributing the film in France, while Wild Bunch International has the international rights. Didier Brunner (The Triplets of Belleville, Kirikou and the Sorceress) is producing the film.

When the film was first unveiled in 2015, Eric Valli and Jean-Christophe Roger were listed as directors, with Julianne Films as the film's studio.

Cartoon Brew describes the film as a 2D/3D hybrid. The film's staff noted that the film was already six months behind schedule even before the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The manga is itself an adaptation of Baku Yumemakura 's novel. The story follows Fukamachi, an avid wilderness photographer who discovers a link to the past in Kathmandu, Nepal. He finds a camera supposedly belonging to George Mallory, a mountaineer who went missing on Mt. Everest. After meeting Habu Joji, a well-known climber with a passionate drive for the mountain, the two set off to uncover a piece of lost history.

The series ran in Shueisha 's Business Jump , and European company Fanfare / Ponent Mon publishes the manga in English. Taniguchi passed away on February 11, 2017.

The first volume was nominated for an Ignatz award in 2010, but didn't win. The English translation of the fourth volume was nominated for an Eisner award in 2014. Taniguchi was knighted in France in 2011.

