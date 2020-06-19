8 Man vs Cyborg 009 Manga Announced for Debut on July 18

The August issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine announced on Friday that author Kyoichi Nanatsuki ( Project ARMS , Genma Taisen Rebirth ) and artist Masato Hayase ( Genma Taisen Rebirth ) will launch the 8 Man vs Cyborg 009 manga in the next issue on July 18. The manga will feature the title characters of the classic 8 Man and Cyborg 009 manga and anime.

The issue will also bundle a special 8 Man booklet that will include the "phantom ending" that did not appear in the Akita Sunday Comics version of the manga, as well as Kazumasa Hirai 's anime scenario from the "Kettō" (Duel) one-shot.

Shotaro Ishinomori 's Cyborg 009 manga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001 and films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga inspired the 009 Re:Cyborg movie in 2012 and the Cyborg 009 Call of Justice movie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime ( OVA ) with Devilman in 2015.

The story follows a global organization known as Black Ghost, which seeks to lock the world into eternal war. Black Ghost captures nine men and women and turns them into cyborg soldiers, but the cyborgs rebel and fight against Black Ghost.

Tsuguo Okazaki launched the Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga based on Ishinomori's original series in July 2019.

Hira and Jiro Kuwata 's 1963 8 Man manga inspired a television anime the same year. The 8 Man After original video anime debuted in 1993.

T.A. Productions released the television anime on DVD in English, and Mental Brain Media is also releasing a selection of episodes. Mental Brain Media describes the story:

Faster than a rocket, quicker than a jet, he's the mighty robot, he's the one to get! After getting murdered by criminals, Special Agent Brady's body was discovered by super scientist Professor Genius. He transferred Agent Brady's consciousness into an enhanced crime fighting super robot named Tobor!

Image Entertainment and Discotek Media released the 8 Man After OAV on DVD in English.