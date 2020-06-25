Catherine: Full Body Game's Switch Version Posts New Trailer

Game ships for Switch on July 7

Atlus began streaming a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of its Catherine: Full Body game on Wednesday.

The game will launch for the Switch on July 7. People who preorder the physical version of the game will receive a sheep keychain while supplies last.

The game shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in February 2019. The game then launched for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe last September.

Atlus ' Studio Zero division developed the mature romantic action-adventure puzzle game. The game has a "third Catherine" character named Qatherine (Rin for short), who is a new love interest for Vincent with distinct storyline elements and additional puzzle content. The game also has new storyline elements for Catherine and Katherine.

Atlus released the original version of the mature action-adventure/puzzle game Catherine for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. Atlus USA released game in North America in 2011, and the game also shipped in Europe and Australia in 2012. The game was a collaboration between Atlus and the Genius Party animators at Studio 4°C . The game shared notable staff with Atlus ' Persona series, including director and producer Katsura Hashino , character designer Shigenori Soejima , and composer Shoji Meguro . Studio 4°C produced the animated sequences.