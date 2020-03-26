Catherine: Full Body Game Gets Switch Release on July 7

Game launched for PS4 in West in September

The Nintendo Direct Mini livestream presentation announced on Thursday that Atlus USA will release the Catherine: Full Body game for the Nintendo Switch on July 7. The livestream revealed an announcement trailer for the game.

People who preorder the physical version of the game will receive a sheep keychain while supplies last.

The game launched for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on September 3.

The game shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in February 2019.

Atlus ' Studio Zero division developed the mature romantic action-adventure puzzle game. The game has a "third Catherine" character named Qatherine (Rin for short), who is a new love interest for Vincent with distinct storyline elements and additional puzzle content. The game also has new storyline elements for Catherine and Katherine.

Atlus released its mature action-adventure/puzzle game Catherine for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. Atlus USA released game in North America in 2011, and the game also shipped in Europe and Australia in 2012. The game was a collaboration between Atlus and the Genius Party animators at Studio 4°C . The game shared notable staff with Atlus ' Persona series, including director and producer Katsura Hashino , character designer Shigenori Soejima , and composer Shoji Meguro . Studio 4°C produced the animated sequences.