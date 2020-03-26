News
Catherine: Full Body Game Gets Switch Release on July 7
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Nintendo Direct Mini livestream presentation announced on Thursday that Atlus USA will release the Catherine: Full Body game for the Nintendo Switch on July 7. The livestream revealed an announcement trailer for the game.
People who preorder the physical version of the game will receive a sheep keychain while supplies last.
The game launched for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on September 3.
The game shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in February 2019.
Atlus' Studio Zero division developed the mature romantic action-adventure puzzle game. The game has a "third Catherine" character named Qatherine (Rin for short), who is a new love interest for Vincent with distinct storyline elements and additional puzzle content. The game also has new storyline elements for Catherine and Katherine.
Atlus released its mature action-adventure/puzzle game Catherine for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. Atlus USA released game in North America in 2011, and the game also shipped in Europe and Australia in 2012. The game was a collaboration between Atlus and the Genius Party animators at Studio 4°C. The game shared notable staff with Atlus' Persona series, including director and producer Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro. Studio 4°C produced the animated sequences.
Sources: Press release, Atlus USA's YouTube channel, Nintendo Direct Mini livestream