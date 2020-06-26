Eisner Awards to Rerun Votes After Error

Voting website had error, but voting opens again until June 30 on new website

Comic-Con International announced on Wednesday that it will throw out the existing ballots for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards and will start a new voting process, due to "an anomaly with the site hosting the Eisner's voting." Comic-Con International director of communications David Glanzer explained that the problem with the site was "not a malicious attempt but an error in the platform itself."

Voting is now open once again at a new website, and will remain open until June 30.

This year, Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband is nominated in the Best Humor Publication category, while Kabi Nagata 's My Solo Exchange Diary (volume 2) is nominated in the Best Reality-Based Work category. Gou Tanabe 's H.P. Lovecraft 's At The Mountains Of Madness (volumes 1, 2) manga is nominated alongside Stan Sakai 's Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select comic for Best Adaptation from Another Medium. Shin'ichi Abe 's That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling is also nominated with Sakai's comic for the Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books award. Additionally, Sakai is nominated for Usagi Yojimbo in the Best Lettering category.

The Women's Manga in Asia and Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures and Identities book edited by Fusami Ogi, Rebecca Suter , Kazumi Nagaike, and John A. Lent is nominated in the Best Academic/Scholarly Work category.

Five manga titles are competing for the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award (the sixth nominee is Keum Suk Gendry-Kim 's Grass ): Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS , Taiyo Matsumoto 's Cats of the Louvre , CLAMP 's Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition , Moto Hagio 's The Poe Clan , and Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier .

Sources: Comic-Con International, The Beat (Joe Grunenwald)