Animelo Summer Live Concerts Rescheduled for August 2021 After COVID-19 Delay

Next year's event retains performers, theme, venue from planned 2020 event

The official website for the "Animelo Summer Live 2020 -Colors-" concerts announced on Monday that this year's event is rescheduled to August 27-29, 2021 at Saitama Super Arena. People who purchased tickets to this year's event can use the tickets for "Animelo Summer Live 2021 -Colors-," and refunds are also available.

The organizers are planning for the performers scheduled for this year to appear at the event next August. The upcoming event will also retain the theme from this year's planned event.

The 16th annual event would have run from August 28 to August 30 at Saitama Super Arena before the delay due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The concerts' executive committee, Dwango , and Nippon Cultural Broadcasting explained in May that they are prioritizing the health and safety of the attendees, performers, and people involved in the concerts, in light of the unpredictable situation. They also cited the guidelines for events that the government outlined along with the lifting of the COVID-19 state of emergency on May 26.

The organizers noted that the event is the largest anime song festival in Japan with 147 artists in 60 musical acts, such as Eir Aoi , Sukima Switch , angela , GRANRODEO , and Hiroko Moriguchi , originally scheduled for this year. They added that it would have been difficult for the over 80,000 attendees to avoid the "three Cs" (closed spaces, crowded places, close-contact settings) linked to the spread of COVID-19.

Sources: Animelo Summer Live's official website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web