Animelo Summer Live 2020 Concerts Delayed Due to COVID-19

The official website for the "Animelo Summer Live 2020 -Colors-" concerts announced on Thursday that the concerts have been delayed. The concerts' executive committee, Dwango , and Nippon Cultural Broadcasting explained that they are prioritizing the health and safety of the attendees, performers, and people involved in the concerts, in light of the unpredictable situation of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. They also cited the guidelines for events that the government outlined along with the lifting of the COVID-19 state of emergency on Tuesday.

The 16th annual event would have run from August 28 to August 30 at the Saitama Super Arena before the delay. The organizers noted that the event is the largest anime song festival in Japan with 147 artists in 60 musical acts, such as Eir Aoi , Sukima Switch , angela , GRANRODEO , and Hiroko Moriguchi , this year. They added that it would have been difficult for the over 80,000 attendees to avoid the "three C's" (closed spaces, crowded places, close-contact settings) linked to the spread of COVID-19.

The organizers will still announce the winners of the niconico advance ticket drawing on Friday at 12:00 p.m., but they are canceling any further ticket sales for now.

The organizers aim to reschedule the concerts from August 27 to August 29, and working on securing a venue in Saitama prefecture. The proposed rescheduled concerts will carry over the "Colors" theme and "Nante Colorful na Sekai!" theme song from the delayed 2020 concerts. The organizers plan to announce next month (or later) how people who already bought tickets (including electronic tickets) can either use them for next year's rescheduled concerts, or refund them.

