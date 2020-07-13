'Sprin' Pan Let's go forward!' Anime Short Screens Alongside Jintai no Survival!/Robocon Double Bill

Film premieres on July 31

Animation studio CGCG Studio HD announced on Monday that its nine-minute anime short "Sprin' Pan Mae e Susumō!" ("Sprin' Pan Let's go forward!") will screen alongside the double feature movies Jintai no Survival ! and Ganbareiwa!! Robocon: Urara~! Koi Suru Shiru-Nashi Tantanmen!! no Maki on July 31.

The anime's adventure story centers on a 12-year-old girl who admires Peter Pan. The 3DCG anime used motion capture technology to capture ballet and Irish dance movements. Jet Inoue (episode director, storyboard for Gintama' ) provided the original concept, and he directed the anime and wrote the scripts.

CGCG Studio HD presented the film at the MIFA (Marche international du film d'animation) animation market in 2017.

Toei began streaming a trailer for all the double feature plus "Sprin' Pan Mae e Susumō!" on July 1.

Source: Email correspondence