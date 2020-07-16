Crows Zero Reboot Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The 52nd chapter of Kenji Taira and Shōgo Mutō 's Crows Zero Reboot manga announced on Wednesday that the manga will end in the next chapter.

As with Hiroshi Takahashi 's original Crows Zero manga, the story is set one year before the protagonist Hanamichi Bōya transfers into Suzuran High School, and centers on newly transferred third year student Genji Takiya as he journeys to be the top delinquent in Suzuran High School's violent society.

The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Mangabox app in August 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 8.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

Source: Mangabox mobile version