Viz Media's Shonen Jump Pubilshes Rosario + Vampire Creator's Ghost Reaper Girl Manga in Left-to-Right Format

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service began publishing the English version of Ghost Reaper Girl, the latest manga from Akissa Saiké (also known as Akihisa Ikeda ) in a left-to-right format on Monday. Viz revealed on Twitter that it is publishing the manga in left-to-right format at the creator's request.

The story follows Chloé Love, a girl who fights back against ghosts who are trying to grab her.

Saiké debuted the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website on Monday (the Japanese version reads from right to left). The hosts of the 370th episode of Viz's Shonen Jump Podcast explained regarding the left-to-right orientation that the manga "was specifically drawn this way." They also confirmed that the series will have a bimonthly serialization.

Ikeda published the Rosario + Vampire manga in Shueisha 's Monthly Shonen Jump magazine from 2004 to 2007, and Shueisha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Ikeda published the Rosario + Vampire Season II manga in Jump SQ. from 2007 to 2014, and Shueisha published 10 volumes for the manga. Viz Media published all volumes of both manga. The original manga inspired two television anime seasons in 2008.

