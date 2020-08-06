Live-Action Mairu no Vich Series Delayed to Early 2021 Due to COVID-19

The staff for the live-action series adaptation of Zakuri Satō 's Mairu no Vich manga announced on Wednesday that the series has been delayed to an early 2021 premiere due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The series was previously slated to premiere this fall.

The romance manga centers on Mairu Kinoshita, a high school girl who constantly puts herself down, and whom everyone calls the "Poisoned Mushroom." When she gets to know the handsome Tenyū Kumada, he begins the process of transforming her looks and making her fall in love with someone.

The series stars Hinako Sakurai as Mairu Kinoshita, and Fuju Kamio as Tenyū Kumada. Takashi Ninomiya is directing the series, with scripts by Yukiko Mochiji. The series will have eight episodes.

Satō serialized the manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine from 2010 to 2014 with 12 volumes.

The series is the first in Margaret and Hulu 's "Margaret Love Stories" project, which will adapt Margaret manga into live-action series, beginning with Mairu no Vich , followed by Ayumi Komura 's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) and Miyoshi Tomori 's A Devil and Her Love Song ( Akuma to Love Song ) at later dates.

