Manga Plus Adds Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Manga

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website added Kai Ikada 's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ( Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi ) manga on Tuesday. The first two chapters as well as chapter 0 are available on the website, and the series is available to read for free. The third chapter will launch on September 8.

The website describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on July 20.

