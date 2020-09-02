News
Manga Plus Adds Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kai Ikada launched manga in September 2019
Shueisha's MANGA Plus website added Kai Ikada's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi) manga on Tuesday. The first two chapters as well as chapter 0 are available on the website, and the series is available to read for free. The third chapter will launch on September 8.
The website describes the story:
High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.
Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on July 20.
