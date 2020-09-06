Inu to Neko Docchimo Katteru to Mainichi Tanoshii Pet Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Staff, Ayaka Ohashi's Theme Song, October 2 Debut

The official website for the anime of Hidekichi Matsumoto 's Inu to Neko Docchimo Katteru to Mainichi Tanoshii (I Enjoy Raising Both a Dog and a Cat Every Day) manga posted the second promotional video and second key visual for the anime on Sunday. The video announces and previews the theme song "Nyan Daa Wan Daa Days" (It's Meow, It's Woof Days) by Ayaka Ohashi , and it also lists the anime's musical composer and details the anime's October 2 premiere.

TAKAROT is composing the music.

The series of shorts will premiere on October 2 at about 25:50 (effectively, on October 3 at about 1:50 a.m.) within the Super Animeism block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates. It will also start within the Marutto! Saturday program, which runs from 5:30 to 7:00 a.m., on October 3, and then run on the BS-TBS station on October 3 at 10:58 a.m.

The manga's sixth volume will ship on April 9, 2021 in a limited edition with a DVD with all 24 episodes of the anime.

The manga recounts Matsumoto's daily life while raising both a sweet, innocent dog and a "devilishly vicious yet adorable" cat. Everyday, there is laughter and even a tear or two.

Kana Hanazawa and Tomokazu Sugita play the pets Inu-kun, and Neko-sama, respectively, while Mai Kanazawa plays their owner Hidekichi Matsumoto .

Seiji Kishi ( Persona 4 The Animation , Tsuki ga Kirei , Asobi Asobase ) is directing the anime at Team Till Dawn , and he is also writing and supervising the scripts. Kazuaki Morita ( Persona 4 The Animation , Tsuki ga Kirei , Assassination Classroom ) was credited with designing the characters, but the anime now lists the character designer as simply Team Till Dawn . Ayumi Miyakoshi is the art director, while Sakiko Ito is the color key artist. Hyeon Dae Song is the compositing director of photography, and Ayumu Takahashi is editing. Satoki Iida is the sound director .

Matsumoto began posting an essay manga about her pets on her Twitter account, and the illustrated anecdotes have garnered over three million likes. She also posts the manga on the pixiv Comic website, and Kodansha will publish the fifth compiled book volume on September 11.

Matsumoto's previous Honto ni Atta! Reibai-Sensei and Survival Game Club! manga also both inspired anime.