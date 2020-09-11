Attack on Titan's WIT Studio, Rock Band Collaborate on Music Video

Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai's "Sakugasaku" video supports young animators

Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan , Great Pretender ) and rock band Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai began steaming the "Sakugasaku" music video for their "animator fight song" collaboration project on Friday. They also revealed a key visual for the project.

The anime studio and rock band announced the project at the Wit Studio Christmas Kai 2019 event in Tokyo on December 25. The music video's director and character designer Kyoji Asano ( Attack on Titan , Psycho-Pass character designs) wanted to support young and student animators with their "enthusiasm for animation" with the project. Wit Studio and Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai planned the project for about a year.

The music video's animation directors were Asano, Satoshi Kadowaki ( Attack on Titan , Guilty Crown ), and Yasuho Tamura ( Attack on Titan , Given). Other staff members included:

Wit Studio also gave "special thanks" to OLM , CloverWorks , CoMix Wave Films , Production I.G , Bones, and MAPPA for the project.

Wit Studio 's most recent anime, Great Pretender , premiered on July 8 on Fuji TV 's +UItra programming block. The anime will run for two cours (quarters of a year) for a total of 23 episodes. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan on August 20.