Touhou Danmaku Kagura Rhythm Smartphone Game Announced, Gensō Shōjo Taisen Game Gets 'Play, Doujin!' Release

Unknown X announced on Saturday that it is developing the Touhou Danmaku Kagura rhythm smartphone game for the Touhou Project franchise. The game will release in 2021.

Additionally, Sanbondō and Phoenixx announced the Gensō Shōjo Taisen simulation RPG on Saturday as part of the Play, Doujin! project. Sanbondō previously released the game for PC in four parts at dōjin events in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2017 . The Play, Doujin! project ports games originally released on PC to consoles.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first main game in the franchise, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series. The 17th and most recent main game in the series, Touhou Kikeijū: Wily Beast and Weakest Creature , launched on Steam in September 2019.

Touhou Luna Nights , the latest dōjin title in the Touhou Project franchise, debuted on PC via Steam in February 2019, and then launched on the Xbox One console and on PC via the Microsoft Store on September 3. The game will get a release on Nintendo Switch this year.

