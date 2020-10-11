Touhou Luna Nights Game's Switch Version Announced for Release This Year

Game developer Phoenixx announced on Saturday that Touhou Luna Nights , the latest dōjin title in the Touhou Project franchise, will get a release on the Nintendo Switch this year. Vaka Game Magazine and Team Ladybug are developing the game.

The game launched on the Xbox One console and on PC via the Microsoft Store on September 3. The game is also available via Xbox Game Pass as of September 3. The release features a new boss titled "Cirno Battle." The game is available in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Korean, German, and French.

The 2D action-adventure game originally debuted on PC via Steam in February 2019 and has crossed 150,000 sales worldwide. The game features the Touhou Project character Sakuya Izayoi.

Steam describes the game:

Touhou Luna Nights is a Metroidvania title with a heavy emphasis on exploration and action. Developed by Team Ladybug, creators of multiple fantastic action games thus far.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first main game in the franchise, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series. The 17th and most recent main game in the series, Touhou Kikeijū: Wily Beast and Weakest Creature , launched on Steam in September 2019.

Taito released the Touhou Spell Bubble game on February 6.

Sources: Phoenixx's Twitter account, Gamer