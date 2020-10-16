PSN Store Disables Purchases of PS3, PSP, Vita Games on Browser, Mobile App

Games still available to purchase directly through respective platforms, PS4

Sony announced via an email to PlayStation Network service subscribers on Thursday that PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita games, as well as Apps, Themes, and Avatars will no longer be available to buy when accessing the PSN Store service through a web browser or the service's mobile app. Sony is also disabling the Wishlist feature on browsers and the mobile app. Accessing PSN through the devices themselves will still allow the purchase of these games. PS4 users can still access apps, themes, and avatars through the PSN Store on the PS4.

Sony will gradually roll out the update on the PSN Store via web browser from October 21 to 26, and will roll it out to the mobile app on October 28.

Previously purchased content will still be accessible.

Source: PSN subscriber email via Siliconera