Kowloon's Rhizome: A Day of the Fire Game Slated for Fall 2021

Game slated for PS4/Switch/PC with PS5 version in consideration

The developers of the Kowloon's Rhizome: A Day of the Fire sequel game project to Zeque's Kowloon's Gate PlayStation game announced on Saturday that the game will launch for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in fall 2021, with a PlayStation 5 version in consideration.

The developers also launched a Campfire crowdfunding campaign that seeks to raise 1 million yen (about US$18,900).

The "back-alley open world” game will be set in 2025, 28 years after the game's original 1997 setting. The game will have spinoff story releases even after its launch.

Jetman launched its Kowloon's Gate VR Suzaku game in October 2017. The game is a virtual-reality project of Kowloon's Gate , and it features stereoscopic sound.

The original Kowloon's Gate game shipped for PlayStation in Japan in 1997. The game debuted on the PlayStation Network in Japan in 2010. The game is set in Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong. In the game, a Super Feng Shui Practitioner must restore the balance between the realms of Yin and Yang.

Source: Kowloon's Rhizome Campfire page via Hachima Kikō