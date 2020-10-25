Kimi ga Nozomu Eien Visual Novel Gets English Version

Staff for the Muv-Luv franchise announced during a livestream on Saturday that the Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( KimNozo ) game is getting an English version. The announcement also noted that the game is getting a manga adaptation.

The franchise's Twitter account announcement referenced a survey from January where staff asked fans which game title they would like to be localized next, and the largest number of respondents, 29.3%, said Kimi ga Nozomu Eien: Latest Edition .

âge first released the Kimi ga Nozomu Eien visual novel for PC in 2001. The game received an all-ages Dreamcast port in 2002, and a PlayStation 2 port in 2003. Kimi ga Nozomu Eien: Latest Edition launched in Japan for PC in March 2008. Degica announced in 2016 that it would launch a Kickstarter for a remake of the game.

The story centers on the relationship between Takayuki Narumi, and the two girls Haruka Suzumiya and Mitsuki Hayase, starting in their high school year and progressing to their adult lives. The story begins when Haruka confesses to Takayuki that she likes him, and they begin dating. Unknown to either, Mitsuki also harbors feelings for Takayuki, but buries them to make her best friend Haruka happy. When an accident puts Haruka in a coma for many years, only Mitsuki looks out for the grief-stricken Takayuki, and eventually they live together and begin a relationship. Haruka wakes up to a world she no longer knows, with friends having moved past parts of her life that she is still coming to grips with.

The game is loosely related to Kimi ga Ita Kisetsu , âge 's first game, as well as the company's later Muv-Luv game.

The game inspired a television anime in 2003. Funimation released the series on DVD under the English title Rumbling Hearts . The series inspired the Akane Maniax original video anime ( OVA ) in 2004, Ayumayu Theater net anime in 2006, and the Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ~Next Season~ OAV in 2007. Crunchyroll added the television anime in 2017, but the anime is no longer streaming on the service.

Thanks to invalidname for the news tip.

Sources: Muv-Luv franchise livestream (link 2), Muv-Luv franchise's Twitter account