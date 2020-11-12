Poison Control PS4, Switch Game Launches in West in April 2021

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will launch Nippon Ichi Software 's Poison Control ( Shōjo Jigoku no Doku Musume ) game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America on April 13, Europe on April 16, and Oceania on April 20. The company began streaming a character trailer:

The action-shooter game will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles. A limited-edition version is currently available for pre-order.

NIS America describes the game's story:

From the worldly desires of humankind, delusions are born. These delusions, whether from the living or the dead, manifest as toxic creatures called Kleshas, and bring the realms of Hell into being. After wandering into this infernal domain, your flesh and blood are usurped by a mysterious girl named Poisonette. To return to the Mortal Realm, you and Poisonette, as two souls in one body, must purify the hearts of the fallen. Who are you? Who is Poisonette? How did you get here to begin with? So starts of story of your journey through Belles' Hells.

Nippon Ichi Software shipped the game in Japan for PS4 and Switch on June 25.