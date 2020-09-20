NISA to Release Shōjo Jigoku no Doku Musume PS4, Switch Game Under Title Poison Control

Game launches for PS4, Switch in early 2021

NIS America launched a website and streamed a launch trailer on Saturday to announce the Western release of Nippon Ichi Software 's Shōjo Jigoku no Doku Musume game. NISA will release the game under the title Poison Control for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in early 2021.

The action-shooter game will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles. A limited edition version of the game is currently available for pre-order.

NIS America describes the game's story:

From the worldly desires of humankind, delusions are born. These delusions, whether from the living or the dead, manifest as toxic creatures called Kleshas, and bring the realms of Hell into being. After wandering into this infernal domain, your flesh and blood are usurped by a mysterious girl named Poisonette. To return to the Mortal Realm, you and Poisonette, as two souls in one body, must purify the hearts of the fallen. Who are you? Who is Poisonette? How did you get here to begin with? So starts of story of your journey through Belles' Hells.

Nippon Ichi Software shipped the game in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on June 25.