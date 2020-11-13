Sōkō Musume Senki TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Teaser Video, January 6 Debut

DMM Pictures revealed on Friday that the Sōkō Musume Senki television anime will premiere on January 6 and will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS . The staff also revealed the full staff, cast members, key visual, and a teaser video for the anime on Friday.

The anime stars:

Keitaro Motonaga ( Date A Live all three seasons, Digimon Adventure tri. films) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat in cooperation with Level 5 . Yasuyuki Muto ( Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Kumi Horii ( Infinite Stratos 2 , Lovedol ~Lovely Idol~ ) is designing the characters. Go Sakabe ( Date A Live all three seasons, Digimon Adventure tri. films) is composing the music at DMM Music .

Other staff members include:

The anime's story will be based on the story of Sōkō Musume Mizel Rem Crisis , the rebooted version of the franchise's game that launched on May 21. The game originally debuted in January 2018, but went down for long-term maintenance in June 2018.

In the game, the female characters are clad in parts from Little Battlers eXperience robots. DMM Games and Level 5 announced the project in September 2017. DMM Games streamed an animated video for the game in October 2017.

Sōkō Musume is planned as a multimedia franchise, with planned plastic models from Kotobukiya , and a manga that launched in Shogakukan 's Corocoro Aniki magazine in its 2020 winter issue in November 2019.

Little Battlers eXperience was Level 5 's second multimedia project after Inazuma Eleven . Level 5 debuted the first "near-future, plastic-model-building role-playing game" in June 2011 for the PlayStation Portable. The company released several other games for Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita. The Danbōru Senki Baku Boost Nintendo 3DS game arrived in Japan in 2012 and in North America and Europe in 2015 under the title LBX: Little Battlers eXperience .