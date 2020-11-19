KILLING ME/KILLING YOU Manga's Imomushi Narita Personally Animates Video for Manga

Kadokawa began streaming an anime promotional video for Imomushi Narita 's KILLING ME/KILLING YOU manga on Friday. The video features animation created personally by Narita, and the voice of Hiromi Igarashi as Metea, and Wataru Usami as Euthanasia.

The manga's story centers around two immortal beings. Metea is a girl who was rendered immortal in the aftermath of meteorites falling on Earth, while Euthanasia is a similarly immortal and mysterious man. They travel together as they both search for a way to die.

Narita launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age (formerly Bessatsu Dragon Age ) magazine when the magazine launched in September 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on October 9.

Shogakukan ran a successful crowdfunding campaign for an anime adaptation of Narita's It's MY LIFE fantasy manga in January 2018. The anime debuted in January 2019.

