A-1 Pictures Animates Promise of Wizard Mobile Game's Anniversary Ad

The official YouTube channel for Mahо̄tsukai no Yakusoku ( Promise of Wizard ), Coly's mobile wizard training otome game, posted a commercial animated by A-1 Pictures to commemorate the game's first anniversary on Thursday. Atsushi Tamaru , the voice of Arthur, narrates the commercial. The commercial comes in 15- and 30-second lengths, and features the game's opening song "Cast Me a Spell" by Mili .





The official YouTube channel will begin streaming the 30-second version of the commercial on Friday at 12:00 p.m. JST.

The game launched on smartphones in November 2019.