A-1 Pictures Animates Promise of Wizard Mobile Game's Anniversary Ad
posted on by Alex Mateo
Atsushi Tamaru narrates ad for wizard training game that debuted in November 2019
The official YouTube channel for Mahо̄tsukai no Yakusoku (Promise of Wizard), Coly's mobile wizard training otome game, posted a commercial animated by A-1 Pictures to commemorate the game's first anniversary on Thursday. Atsushi Tamaru, the voice of Arthur, narrates the commercial. The commercial comes in 15- and 30-second lengths, and features the game's opening song "Cast Me a Spell" by Mili.
The official YouTube channel will begin streaming the 30-second version of the commercial on Friday at 12:00 p.m. JST.
The game launched on smartphones in November 2019.
Source: Mahо̄tsukai no Yakusoku game's YouTube channel via Nijimen