Corpse Party Game Gets PS4, Switch Version

Game remake previously shipped for PSP, 3DS, iOS

The official Twitter account for the Corpse Party horror game franchise announced on Thursday that MAGES. will release the Corpse Party: Blood Covered …Repeated Fear game for the PlayStation 4. The announcement did not reveal a release date. MAGES. also previously announced on October 19 that the game will have a Switch version this year that will add additional voice work to the game.

The game is a remake of the original Corpse Party game for the NEC PC-9801 and PC, and it was release on the PlayStation Portable (2010), 3DS (2015), and iOS (2012). XSEED Games released the game in English for the 3DS under the title of Corpse Party .

Corpse Party: Blood Drive is the final installment of the original series' storyline. The game shipped in Japan for the PlayStation Vita in July 2014. XSEED Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe in October 2015. The game also received a port for iOS and Android devices in February 2017. XSEED Games released the game on PC and Switch in October 2019.

GrindHouse Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient sequel game debuted in 2013 for the PC. The game was intended to be released episodically, with the story serialized in game episodes over time. However, GrindHouse only released the game's first episode. The game has also inspired a drama CD. Team GrisGris released a reboot version of the game for PC in 2017. XSEED Games released the rebooted version in English for PC in October 2019.