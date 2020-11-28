News
JFF Plus Online Film Festival Screens Pigtails, Sumikko Gurashi, Drawer Hobbs, 8 More Anime in U.S. in December
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Other films include: 'Gon, the Little Fox,' Tokyo Marble Chocolate, Li'l Spider Girl, NORMAN THE SNOWMAN -The Northern Light-, Kick-Heart, NORMAN THE SNOWMAN-On a Night of Shooting Stars-, The Girl from the Other Side, Moon of a sleepless night
The Japan Foundation will host the JFF Plus Online Film Festival in the United States from December 4-13. The Japanese Film Festival's (JFF) website will stream the following anime films for 24 hours for free on their scheduled date:
- Takeshi Yashiro's Gon, the Little Fox - December 4
- Production I.G and Naoyoshi Shiotani Tokyo Marble Chocolate - December 5
- Production I.G and Kazuchika Kise's Drawer Hobs (Tansuwarashi) - December 5
- Mankyū and Fanworks' Sumikkogurashi: Good to be in the corner (Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko) - December 6
- Production I.G and Toshihisa Kaiya's Li'l Spider Girl (Wasurenagumo) - December 6
- Takeshi Yashiro's NORMAN THE SNOWMAN -The Northern Light- - December 7
- Production I.G and Masaaki Yuasa's Kick-Heart - December 8
- Takeshi Yashiro's NORMAN THE SNOWMAN-On a Night of Shooting Stars- - December 9
- Production I.G and Machiko Kyō's Pigtails (Mitsuami no Kami-sama) - December 10
- Yūtarō Kubo and Wit Studio's The Girl from the Other Side - December 11
- Takeshi Yashiro's Moon of a sleepless night - December 12
The festival is also being held from December 4-13 in Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The film festival will also screen in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil in February 2021, and in other countries in January and March, although The Japan Foundation has yet to announce the schedules and films for those countries.
Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.
Source: JFF Plus Online Film Festival's website