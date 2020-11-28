JFF Plus Online Film Festival Screens Pigtails, Sumikko Gurashi, Drawer Hobbs, 8 More Anime in U.S. in December

The Japan Foundation will host the JFF Plus Online Film Festival in the United States from December 4-13. The Japanese Film Festival's (JFF) website will stream the following anime films for 24 hours for free on their scheduled date:

The festival is also being held from December 4-13 in Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The film festival will also screen in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil in February 2021, and in other countries in January and March, although The Japan Foundation has yet to announce the schedules and films for those countries.

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.

Source: JFF Plus Online Film Festival's website