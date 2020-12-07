Anime Milwaukee Cancels 2021 Physical Event

Staff plan to host interactive virtual events for convention weekend

Anime Milwaukee (AMKE) convention chair Timothy Huesmann announced on the convention's official website on Saturday that Anime Milwaukee 2021 will not take place due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. He stated that the staff of the convention will arrange interactive virtual events for the weekend the three-day event was planned to take place. The event was originally slated for February 2021.

Huesmann noted that while it would be possible to host the convention in spring 2021, the current state of the pandemic would prohibit them from hosting it on the same scale. He added the convention plans to hold a physical event in 2022.

The convention had not opened registrations for the event, but attendees who had won Anime Milwaukee 2021 badges at this year's event will have their badges roll over to 2022.

Anime Milwaukee describes the event:

Anime Milwaukee (AMKE) is a three day anime convention that operates at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and Wisconsin Convention Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We celebrate and educate fans about anime, manga, Asian culture, music and gaming. This is our thirteenth year, and we are proud to be providing the Milwaukee area with three packed days of entertainment geared towards the anime and gaming communities. Last year we welcomed over 10,000 attendees, and this year we welcome of all ages to come join us. AMKE started as a college anime club meeting that grew into the idea for an event, and that event has been growing and thriving ever since.

