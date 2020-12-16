Funimation Debuts Streaming App on Switch

Video showcases new design, features for console's 1st anime streaming app

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it has launched its anime streaming app on the Nintendo Switch on the same day. It is the first company to have an app for a streaming service dedicated to anime on the console. Funimation also posted a new video showing the app's new design and features, which are available first on Switch with a rollout to other platforms (including PS5 and Xbox Series X) in the coming months.

Sony 's Funimation Global Group recently announced last week that it will acquire Crunchyroll for a purchase price of US$1.175 billion.

Source: Funimation