Hiromu Arakawa's Raiden-18 Manga Gets New Chapter After 10 Years

The January 2021 issue of Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine revealed on Saturday that Hiromu Arakawa will publish a new chapter for her Raiden-18 manga in the magazine's next issue on January 19. The 40-page chapter will be the series' first new chapter in 10 years. The chapter will have a color opening page and feature on the issue's front cover.

The manga's comedy story revolves around Dr. Tachibana, a mad scientist who assembles a synthetic human named Raiden 18-gō from corpses and brings it to life. The first chapter originally ran in Sunday GX in July of 2005, and the second ran in the same magazine in December of that year. Five years later, the third chapter debuted in Sunday GX in December 2010.

Arakawa is best known for her Fullmetal Alchemist and Silver Spoon manga. Fullmetal Alchemist concluded in June 2010. Silver Spoon ended in November 2019.