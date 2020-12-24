Keiichirō Toyama's New Bokeh Game Studio Reveals 1st Game for 2023 Release

Horror action-adventure to feature "broader entertainment experience" for multiple platforms

Video game news source IGN reported on Wednesday that a horror action-adventure game will be the first release for game developer and director Keiichirō Toyama 's new company Bokeh Game Studio. The game is slated for release in 2023.

The website reported that the game "will include 'battles and story elements' in the kind of richly authored worlds you might recognize from [Toyama's] games at Sony 's Japan Studio and Konami ." Toyama also told the website, "If anything, this will be more of a horror-oriented game. But we will focus on making this a broader entertainment experience, rather than a hardcore horror game.” PC will be the game's lead platform, but the studio is planning to release the game for multiple platforms. The studio is currently beginning prototype development, and a "fairly large" team is working on the game.

Toyama announced on December 3 that he had left Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio alongside colleagues Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura to found Bokeh Game Studio.

Toyama is best known for directing the first Silent Hill game by Konami , and subsequently developing the Siren horror game series. He also directed both Gravity Rush games. Sato and Okura both worked alongside Toyama in the Siren series as lead character designer and lead game designer respectively, and Sato also worked as producer of The Last Guardian . Okura was also lead game designer on the Gravity Rush series.

Source: IGN (Daniel Robson) via Gematsu