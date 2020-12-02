Silent Hill, Gravity Rush's Keiichirō Toyama Leaves SIE, Founds New Studio

Designers Kazunobu Sato, Junya Okura join Toyama in new Bokeh Game Studio

Game developer and director Keiichirō Toyama announced on Thursday that he had left Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio alongside colleagues Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura to found a new game studio named Bokeh Game Studio. The new studio posted a video.

Toyama is best known for directing the first Silent Hill game by Konami , and subsequently developing the Siren horror game series. He also directed both Gravity Rush games. Sato and Okura both worked alongside Toyama in the Siren series as lead character designer and lead game designer respectively, and Sato also worked as producer of The Last Guardian . Okura was also lead game designer on the Gravity Rush series.