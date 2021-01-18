Magic of Chocolate Horror Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Maho Yamaguchi stars as Chocolat in summer film

Shogakukan revealed on Saturday that Rino Mizuho 's The Magic of Chocolate ( Chocolat no Mahō ) manga is inspiring a live-action film starring Maho Yamaguchi (seen in costume in visual below) as protagonist Chocolat. The film will open in Japan this summer.

The horror manga series centers on Chocolat and her Chocolat Noir shop. Chocolat can grant wishes to the troubled people who come to her shop, if they give her something in exchange.

Mizuho launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Ciao and Ciao DX magazines in 2009, and has been drawing The Magic of Chocolate on an irregular schedule. Shogakukan released "Tricky Beans," the manga's 20th volume, in July 2020. The manga received an original anime video project in 2011.

Source: Comic Natalie