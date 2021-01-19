Chainsaw Man, Teasing Master Takagi-san, Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, More Win 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards

The judging committee of the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Tuesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$9,000).

Best Children's Manga

Title: Duel Masters series

Author: Shigenobu Matsumoto

Serialized in Coro Coro Comics ( Shogakukan )



Title: Chocolat no Mahō ( The Magic of Chocolate )

Author: Rino Mizuho

Serialized in Ciao ( Shogakukan )



Best Shōnen Manga

Title: Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san )

Author: Sōichirō Yamamoto

Serialized in Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Shogakukan )



Title: Chainsaw Man

Author: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump ( Shueisha )



Hajime Musashino 's Burning Kabaddi ( Shakunetsu Kabaddi ) manga was nominated for this category, but did not win.

Best Shōjo Manga

Title: Yuzuki-sanchi no Yon Kyōdai (The Four Brothers of the Yuzuki Household)

Author: Shizuki Fujisawa

Serialized in Betsucomi ( Shogakukan )



Shippo Sugi's Kuzu to Kemomimi (Scum and Animal Ears) and Minami Mizuno 's Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love) manga were also nominated for this category, but did not win.

Best General Manga

Title: Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction

Author: Inio Asano

Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits ( Shogakukan )



Title: Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū (Hakozome: A Police Box Woman's Counterattack)

Author: Miko Yasu

Serialized in Morning ( Kodansha )



Oreko Tachibana 's Promise Cinderella manga was also nominated for this category, but did not win.

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Neko, Hajimemashita ; Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san ; Nagi no Oitoma ; Aoashi ; and Kaguya-sama: Love is War .

Source: Shogakukan Comic