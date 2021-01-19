News
Chainsaw Man, Teasing Master Takagi-san, Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, More Win 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
The judging committee of the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Tuesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$9,000).
Best Children's Manga
Title: Duel Masters series
Author: Shigenobu Matsumoto
Serialized in Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)
Title: Chocolat no Mahō (The Magic of Chocolate)
Author: Rino Mizuho
Serialized in Ciao (Shogakukan)
Best Shōnen Manga
Title: Teasing Master Takagi-san (Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san)
Author: Sōichirō Yamamoto
Serialized in Monthly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: Chainsaw Man
Author: Tatsuki Fujimoto
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)
Hajime Musashino's Burning Kabaddi (Shakunetsu Kabaddi) manga was nominated for this category, but did not win.
Best Shōjo Manga
Title: Yuzuki-sanchi no Yon Kyōdai (The Four Brothers of the Yuzuki Household)
Author: Shizuki Fujisawa
Serialized in Betsucomi (Shogakukan)
Shippo Sugi's Kuzu to Kemomimi (Scum and Animal Ears) and Minami Mizuno's Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love) manga were also nominated for this category, but did not win.
Best General Manga
Title: Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction
Author: Inio Asano
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū (Hakozome: A Police Box Woman's Counterattack)
Author: Miko Yasu
Serialized in Morning (Kodansha)
Oreko Tachibana's Promise Cinderella manga was also nominated for this category, but did not win.
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Neko, Hajimemashita; Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san; Nagi no Oitoma; Aoashi; and Kaguya-sama: Love is War.
Source: Shogakukan Comic