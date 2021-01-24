Seattle's Sakura-Con 2021 Canceled

Active 2021 memberships for the convention will automatically be transferred to 2022

The staff of Seattle's Sakura-Con convention announced on Saturday that Sakura-Con 2021 is canceled due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Active 2021 memberships for the convention will automatically be transferred to 2022 (and those that rolled over to the 2021 event from the 2020 event are rolling over again to the 2022 event). The event was slated for April 2-4.

Sakura-Con 2020 was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19 and Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan's announcement in March 2020 that all permitted events were suspended as of March 16, 2020.

Last year's Sakura-Con was scheduled to be held at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle from April 10-12. The convention was planning to host character designer Hisashi Kagawa , singer Sayuri , rock band Blue Encount , and the staff of the BEASTARS anime.

Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association hosts Sakura-Con in Seattle annually. It describes the convention as "the oldest and most well attended anime convention in the Pacific Northwest." The convention started in 1998.

Source: Sakura Con's website and Twitter account