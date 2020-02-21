Seattle's Sakura-Con to Host BEASTARS Anime Staff

The official website for Seattle's Sakura-Con convention announced on Wednesday that it will host BEASTARS anime director Shinichi Matsumi (seen right in image below), business producer Yoshihiro Watanabe (left), and Haru's voice actress Sayaka Senbongi (center) at this year's event.

The BEASTARS anime will debut on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. The anime debuted on Netflix in Japan on October 8, and then premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon on October 9. The anime is getting a second season.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

Matsumi (assistant director for Pom Poko , Porco Rosso ; episode director for Rurouni Kenshin , Rage of Bahamut Genesis ) directed the anime at CG anime Studio Orange ( Land of the Lustrous , Dimension W ). Nanami Higuchi ( Little Witch Academia , Ninja Slayer From Animation ) wrote the scripts, Nao Ootsu (firearm design for Saga of Tanya the Evil , sub-character designer for Banana Fish ) designed the characters, Eiji Inomoto ( Kan Colle , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) was the CG chief director, and Satoru Kousaki ( Wake Up, Girls! , Oreimo both seasons, Monogatari Series Second Season ) composed the music.

Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on January 8. Viz Media published the manga's fourth volume on January 21, and it will publish the fifth volume on March 17.

This year's Sakura-Con will be held at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle from April 10-12. The convention will also host character designer Hisashi Kagawa , singer Sayuri , and rock band Blue Encount .

