FuRyu's 'Project One Room' PS4 Game Canceled

Producer Masaru Ōchi brought project to other companies

Producer Masaru Ōchi announced in a blog post on Thursday that FuRyu's "Project One Room" PlayStation 4 game is canceled. Ōchi said he left FuRyu two years ago and attempted to bring the project to several other companies before the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic began.

Ōchi explained that staff were forced to stop work on the game due to development problems. Because the game was already announced, he decided it was “no longer [his] problem alone.” He brought a project proposal to various companies and eventually restarted the initiative as a new project. Ōchi used up his savings as the COVID-19 pandemic arose, which became a key factor for him giving up on the project.

The project's teaser website went offline prior to the announcement.

FuRyu announced the temporarily titled "Project One Room" game at Sega 's booth at Tokyo Game Show in 2017. FuRyu had opened a teaser site for the game with the phrase "Have a nice trip, see you later."

The game would have featured Tomoko Sasaki as composer.

The planned game was an homage to Sega 's ROOMMANIA #203 Dreamcast game, released in 2000. As in ROOMMANIA#203 , players would play a god-like character who throws invisible balls into the room of the protagonist "Neji Taihei." Ōchi said that "Project One Room" would be able utilize the PS4 so the balls follow the proper laws of physics.

The original game received a PlayStation 2 port in 2002 and a sequel titled New Roommania Porori Seishun for the PS2 in 2003.

Source: Masaru Ōchi's blog via Gematsu