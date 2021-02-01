Shuffle! Game Delisted on Steam Due to End of Publishing Agreement

Osaka-based video game developer and localization company Active Gaming Media's "YumeHaven" visual novel brand removed its Steam release of Navel's Shuffle! game on Sunday. Active Gaming Media made the announcement on January 20, explaining that the removal is "In accordance with the termination of [its] publishing agreement." Those who have purchased the game can still continue to download and play it.

Navel released the adult game on PC in 2004, on PlayStation 2 with a lower age restriction in 2005, and in an expanded adult release on PC in 2009. MangaGamer released the game in English in 2009, but without the two additional routes from the PS2 version (and later Steam version). Active Gaming Media and GREE relased the game on PC via Steam in 2016.

Navel released the Shuffle! episode 2 game in May 2020. The game's creators are also working on Princess x Princess , a new work related to the Shuffle! series.

The original game series inspired two television anime series, as well as several novel and manga volumes. Funimation licensed and released the first Shuffle! anime series in North America in 2008.