News
Nitroplus' Warau Ars Notoria Smartphone Game Launches at End of February
posted on by Alex Mateo
Nitroplus confirmed on Monday that it will launch the original Warau Ars Notoria game for iOS and Android devices at the end of February, delayed from its 2020 release. The company began streaming an extended promotional video, which previews the battle gameplay.
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka is providing the main character designs. Hajime Ninomae is in charge of the original draft and main scenario. Nitroplus, Ruroo, Masa, Sinov Mimori, Uiro Yamada, and Satoru Minamoto, and other illustrators are also providing character designs. Good Smile Company will publish the game.
The game will celebrate Nitroplus' 20th anniversary.
Sources: Nitroplus' Twitter account, Warau Ars Notoria game's Twitter account via Otakomu